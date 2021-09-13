Jai says Silambarasan TR's wedding will happen next year!

It's well known that Jai and Silambarasan TR are good friends. They had also acted together in Vettai Mannan but the project was shelved due to unknown reasons. In a recent interaction, Jai has opened about his marriage plans. "I will get married after Silambarasan TR's marriage. I think his wedding will probably happen next year", said Jai.

Talking about his plans to reunite with Thalapathy Vijay, Jai said: "I started my acting career by playing Vijay sir's brother in Baghavathy and after that, I've been asking him a chance to join hands with him again but he wants me to focus on my heroic ventures", said the actor.

Jai has Breaking News, Yenni Thuniga, Shiva Shivaa, and a yet-untitled film with Gopi Nainar in the pipeline.



