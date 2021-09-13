  1. Sify.com
Jai says Silambarasan TR's wedding will happen next year!

Source :SIFY
Author :MOVIEBUZZ
Last Updated: Mon, Sep 13th, 2021, 10:03:19hrs
It's well known that Jai and Silambarasan TR are good friends. They had also acted together in Vettai Mannan but the project was shelved due to unknown reasons. In a recent interaction, Jai has opened about his marriage plans. "I will get married after Silambarasan TR's marriage. I think his wedding will probably happen next year", said Jai.

Talking about his plans to reunite with Thalapathy Vijay, Jai said: "I started my acting career by playing Vijay sir's brother in Baghavathy and after that, I've been asking him a chance to join hands with him again but he wants me to focus on my heroic ventures", said the actor.

Jai has Breaking News, Yenni Thuniga, Shiva Shivaa, and a yet-untitled film with Gopi Nainar in the pipeline.


 

