Jai-Suseenthiran's new film to skip theatrical release!

We had earlier reported that Suseenthiran shot a film featuring Jai during the lockdown in 2019. The latest update is that the makers have decided to skip the theatrical release and release the film directly on Zee5.

Produced by Axess Film Factory, veteran director Bharathiraja plays an important role in the yet-untitled film. Harish Uthaman, Smruthi Venkat, and Kaali Venkat also playing pivotal characters in the film.