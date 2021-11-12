Jai to play a psycho killer in Sundar C's next!

Sources say that actor Jai will be seen playing a psycho killer in director Badri of Veerappu and Aindhaam Padai fame. Interestingly, Badri's guru Sundar C plays the main protagonist in the yet-untitled crime thriller. While Sundar C essays the role of a cop, the film is set in the 80s.

To match the 80s period, the film's director Badri is shooting the film in Pondicherry and surrounding locales. While Jai was hesitant to play the villain, he later agreed on hearing the script and Sundar C's inclusion.

Sundar C and Jai had earlier worked in Kalakalappu 2. The shoot of the film is currently progressing at a brisk pace. Besides Jai and Sundar C, Honey Rose of Singampuli and Ring Master fame plays a journalist in the film.