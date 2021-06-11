Jai to play the villain in Atlee's next production?

Besides being one of the leading filmmakers in Tamil and is all set to direct Shah Rukh Khan's next, Atlee is also producing and presenting films through his A For Apple Studios. He bankrolled Jiiva's horror-comedy Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae and recently presented Andhaghaaram .

The latest update is that Atlee is planning to introduce one of his associates as a filmmaker in his next production venture. Interestingly, Jai is said to have agreed to play the antagonist in the film.

Jai had earlier worked with Atlee in his debut film Raja Rani. The actor also plays the villain in Sundar C's new film with director Badri, who made Veerappu, Ayindham Padai, and Naanga Romba Dhaan Busy.

Jai also has a yet-untitled film with Suseenthiran, Yenni Thuniga, and Breaking News in the pipeline.