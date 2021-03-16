Jaideep Ahlawat one of B'wood's most versatile actors: Dibakar Banerjee

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar" producer-director Dibakar Banerjee says he was "adamant" to have actor Jaideep Ahlawat in the film. Jaideep plays the role of a corrupt, dark, evil cop in the storyline.

"I remember fighting a tough fight with my producing partner on the film. I was absolutely adamant on casting Jaideep in that role because it was completely villainous. It was completely against anything that Jaideep was or had done till that time, and I had done that because I know Jaideep as an actor and I think we would be committing a big mistake if we confined Jaideep to those kind of characters you think of," he says.