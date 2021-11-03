Jaideep Ahlawat's 'Tryst With Destiny', 'Pataal Lok' have a cop connect

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actor Jaideep Ahlawat will be seen in a police officer avatar once again in 'Tryst With Destiny' after playing Hathi Ram in 'Pataal Lok'. However, there is one difference, as he says the two roles have different shades.

Speaking about 'Tryst With Destiny', Jaideep said: "I finished shooting for 'Tryst With Destiny' in 2019 before beginning shooting for 'Paatal Lok'. In both the shows, I play a cop, but with different shades in character. I can't wait for you to finally watch Tryst With Destiny."