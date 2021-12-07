'Jail' team releases BTS video of hit number 'Nagarodi'

Chennai, Dec 7 (IANS) The makers of director Vasantabalan's much-awaited 'Jail' on Tuesday released a behind-the-scenes video of the fiery hit number 'Nagarodi', which has garnered over 1.5 million views on YouTube.

The song, which speaks about poor people who are pushed to the outskirts of the cities they have helped build, has been penned by lyricist Arivu and had helped trigger interest in the film.