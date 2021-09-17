Jaime King, Antonio Banderas to star in 'Banshee'

"'Banshee' is a complex story of revenge and family, and having this incredibly talented cast to bring these characters to life is a dream," Keeyes said.

Los Angeles, Sep 17 (IANS) Hollywood stars Jaime King, Antonio Banderas and Tommy Flanagan have joined the cast of upcoming action-thriller 'Banshee' directed by Jon Keeyes.

The film follows a freelance assassin, codenamed Banshee, who is ambushed by Anthony Greene, a powerful mercenary who killed her father, and who is now seeking to collect a bounty on Caleb, her former black ops mentor.

'Banshee' is produced by Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman of Yale Productions, alongside Keeyes of Highland Myst, from a script by Matthew Rogers, who wrote the trio's previous movie, 'The Survivalist', reports variety.com.

Shaun Sanghani also serves as a producer on the film.

"We're excited to have such as amazing cast for this wall-to-wall action movie," said Yale Levine and Beckerman.

They added: "Antonio Banderas is a legend and having him alongside Jaime King and Tommy Flanagan in such a high-energy film is going to keep audiences on the edge of their seats."

King is the star of Netflix's 'Black Summer' and has appeared in 'Pearl Harbor', 'White Chicks', 'Sin City' and 'Sin City: A Dame to Kill For'.

Banderas recently earned an Oscar nomination for his work in Pedro Almodovar's 'Pain and Glory' and also recently starred in 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard'.

Flanagan is known for crime drama series 'Sons of Anarchy' and 'Mayans M.C.' He has also appeared in 'Gladiator', 'Braveheart' and 'Westworld'.

