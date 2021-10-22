Jake Gyllenhaal defies gravity in Michael Bay's 'Ambulance' trailer

Based on the 2005 Danish film of the same name, 'Ambulance' stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as an army veteran down on his luck who turns to "brother" Gyllenhaal for help when he needs $231,000 to pay for his wife's surgery. Gyllenhaal finds the solution - $32 million bank robbery, reports variety.com.

Los Angeles, Oct 22 (IANS) Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal hangs out of a moving ambulance and shoots at a police helicopter in the explosive first trailer for filmmaker Michael Bay's actionier 'Ambulance'.

Set in Los Angeles over the course of one day, the movie, written by Chris Fedak, also stars Eiza Gonzalez, Garret Dillahunt and Devan Long.

The fast-paced trailer shows the duo trying to outrun SWAT teams, cop cars and LAPD helicopters.

"We're not the bad guys," Gyllenhaal tries to reassure Yahya Abdul-Mateen and himself in the trailer.

"We're just the guys trying to get home. We don't get to walk off into the sunset," Yahya Abdul-Mateen counters.

Gyllenhaal told USA Today that shooting action scenes in the small, enclosed space gave him a newfound "respect for first responders".

"A lot of the movie I'm in an ambulance, so there's not a lot of space (laughs)," Gyllenhaal told the paper last month.

"There are a lot of scenes where I'm just being thrown around an ambulance and I've got to say, that gave me even more respect for first responders because there are so many sharp edges in an ambulance nobody thinks about when it's driving as fast it is."

Gyllenhaal also detailed Bay's "wild" shoot.

"I'd heard all these amazing stories about Michael Bay and what it's like working with him. He's wild, man, but I adore him. Driving around the streets of LA at like 100 mph, shooting guns at helicopters. There are many stories out of that movie that are really fun and crazy."

Gyllenhaal most recently starred in Netflix's 'The Guilty', another remake of a Danish movie.

He will next appear in the video game adaptation 'The Division'. Abdul-Mateen last toplined 'Candyman' and has 'The Matrix Resurrections' lined up.

