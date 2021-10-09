Jake Gyllenhaal in negotiations for Guy Ritchie's next project

Washington [US], October 9 (ANI): Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal seems to have found his next movie as the actor is said to be in negotiations to feature in the new untitled film from Guy Ritchie, which will be produced by Miramax with Ritchie writing and directing the project.



According to Deadline, not much is known about the movie other than it fitting into Ritchie's visual style that audiences have loved for years. Sources have said that this will be Gyllenhaal's next film as it is expected to shoot at the end of the year.

Gyllenhaal continues to be one of the busiest stars in Hollywood on multiple fronts starting with his Netflix thriller 'The Guilty'. The film premiered at the Toronto Film Festival with Gyllenhaal earning another strong round of reviews for his performance. The film recently debuted on Netflix on October 1.

The star also recently had a strong night at the 2021 Tony Awards earning nominations for Lead Actor for his work on 'Sea Wall/A Life' as well as two producing nominations; one for 'Sea Wall/A Life' and one for 'Slave Play'.

Next up for Gyllenhaal will be his action-thriller 'Ambulance' with Michael Bay directing it. The first footage from the film coming out in 2022 was released at CinemaCon and the audiences loved it, as per Deadline. (ANI)

