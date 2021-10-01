Jake Gyllenhaal, Jeanne Cadieu make their red carpet debut as a couple

As per People magazine, the 40-year-old actor and his lady love walked the red carpet at the screening of 'The Lost Daughter' during the 2021 New York Film Festival. The project was directed, written and produced by Jake's older sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal.Taking place at the Lincoln Center in Manhattan, Jake posed for photos with Jeanne and Maggie. They were later joined by Maggie's husband, Peter Sarsgaard.For the evening, Jake and Maggie appeared to coordinate in velvet ensembles, while Jeanne sported a cream-coloured dress as Peter donned a classic suit.'The Lost Daughter' stars Olivia Colman as a literature professor and mother of two grown daughters who goes on an extended vacation in Greece. While there, she encounters a vacationing family and a young mother who reminds her of her own dark experiences with parenthood.The film is an adaptation of Elena Ferrante's novel of the same name. The movie also stars Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Ed Harris.Jake and Jeanne's night out supporting Maggie comes shortly after they attended the 2021 Tony Awards together, though the couple opted to walk the red carpet of the event separately.During that event, Jake wore a light pink suit, which he paired with a white button-down dress shirt and accessorized with a pink satin cummerbund. Jeanne, meanwhile, stunned in a flowing red dress, which she wore alongside a pair of bedazzled black heels.Jake and Jeanne were first linked in late 2018 when they were spotted on a walk in New York City. They were later seen sticking close a few days after Christmas during a chilly walk in Paris.At the Tony Awards, Jake was nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play for his work in 'Sea Wall/A Life'. The 'Nightcrawler' actor ended up losing out on the award to 'The Inheritance' star, Andrew Burnap.'The Lost Daughter' will arrive in theatres for a limited run on December 17, before heading to Netflix on December 31. (ANI)