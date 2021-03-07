Jake Gyllenhaal remembers being 'in awe' of Heath Ledger

During an appearance on a podcast with Marc Maron, the 40-year-old, who worked with Ledger in the Oscar winning film, "Brokeback Mountain", recalled being "in awe" of Ledger's process of preparing for a role.

Los Angeles, March 7 (IANS) American Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal loves learning from his co actors and one such actor who left a lasting impression on him was late Heath Ledger.

"I've watched so many actors and what they do over the years," he said.

Gyllenhaal said,"There're so many actors who do some crazy s*** to get themselves into a scene. I do remember being in awe of watching Heath Ledger and how he would get himself into a scene," he said on the podcast, as reported by contact music.

"I've mimicked them, I've mimicked their behaviour before takes. Some of those things have worked for me, some of them haven't, some of them have got me in trouble. Like, you can watch someone rile themselves up and they can get really frustrated, they're in the moment," he added.

