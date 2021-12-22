Jalak Motiwala wants to recreate Aamir Khan's role from '3 Idiots'

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Actor Jalak Motiwala, who was previously seen portraying a comedic role of Deepesh in 'Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey', is very inspired by Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.

He says: "Since childhood I've been inspired by actor Aamir Khan. I loved and followed him while doing each kind of role, be it an action, romance or comedy. He is my role model and one who actually motivated me for an acting career. I still watch his films to polish my acting skills."