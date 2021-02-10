'Jallikattu' is out of the Oscar race

Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Jallikattu, India’s official entry to Oscars award 2021, has been eliminated from the short list.

Fifteen films have been chosen to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category for the 93rd Academy Awards.

Jallikattu is based on the story Maoist by S Hareesh and has Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose and Sabumon Abdusamad in the cast.