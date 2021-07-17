Jameela Jamil officially joins MCU, confirms action-packed role in 'She-Hulk'

Washington [US], July 17 (ANI): Hollywood actor Jameela Jamil recently announced on social media that she has officially joined the star cast of Marvel's 'She-Hulk' in an action-packed role.



Sharing her first TikTok on Friday, the 35-year-old actor took the opportunity to confirm that she will appear in the upcoming Disney Plus television show. "I can't believe I get to say this but...."read text written over the video, with the song 'Eye of the Tiger' by Survivor in the background.

The video then changed to a clip of Jamil working on fight choreography with a co-worker. Both of them wore masks as they traded fake punches and kicks.

"Fighting my way through the MCU, coming to you in 2022! #SheHulk #AnythingIsPossibleKids," she concluded before sharing a silly photo of a chubby young baby, presumably herself.

As per Fox News, the plot of Marvel's 'She-Hulk' will follow Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslaney), a New York lawyer and cousin of Bruce Banner (the Hulk), who obtains powers of super-strength similar to that of Banner.

In the comics, an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin gave Walters her powers, but unlike Banner, 'She-Hulk' was able to keep her intelligence and personality when she hulked out.

Rumours about Jameela starring in the series began back in June. At the time, The Hollywood Reporter had reported that she'd play the villain Titania. According to the outlet, Titania gained super strength and endurance after being taken to an alien planet where Marvel's heroes and villains had been transported to battle it out. Eventually, she became a rival of 'She-Hulk'.

Any other further details about 'She-Hulk' have been kept under wraps. Fox News has said that Mark Ruffalo will reprise his role as Bruce Banner, while Tim Roth will once again play Abomination. Renee Elise Goldsberry is also set to appear, as is Ginger Gonzaga.

Earlier this week, Marvel earned a batch of Emmy nominations for its previous Disney Plus shows 'WandaVision' and 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'. (ANI)

