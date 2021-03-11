James Arthur: Treated some girls in a way that I regret

Arthur said he "broke a few hearts along the way", and added: "I definitely treated some girls in a way that I regret, just because I was getting away with it, I suppose. All of a sudden there was no graft involved at all with getting girls."

Los Angeles, March 11 (IANS) Singer James Arthur says he feels guilty about how he treated some girls and also admitted about breaking a few hearts.

"You go and do a show, you get a girl and, before you know it, you're just DM-ing girls left and right and sex becomes the focus. A lot of it is for validation. But you're punching well above your weight. A lot of times I wouldn't even meet up with girls, it was just knowing that they were into me and that I could have had them. It's got me in trouble and made me look a certain way in the past," he told 'The True Geordie Podcast', reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Arthur feels that meeting his girlfriend, dancer Jessica Grist, was a life-changing moment.

"Me and my missus, we've had our ups and downs because of my focus in the past on getting that validation from women. I believe in love and partnership and I wouldn't be here," he said, adding that she got him through some really "dark times".

James previously shared that he suffered from "various different types of anxiety and depression".

