James Blunt's glad that pandemic helped him spend time with family

Los Angeles, June 6 (IANS) Singer James Blunt said that the Covid-19 pandemic has actually been a blessing for him as it gave him time to take a break.

According to contactmusic.com, the singer was to go on tour but could not due to the pandemic.

He said: "I was supposed to be on tour for a year and I was sent home. And, you know, for me that was probably a very good thing because I haven't spent time at home with my family, ever."