James Corden discusses his health journey

Washington [US], February 14 (ANI): British comedian, TV host, and actor, James Corden recently spoke about why he decided to embark on a health journey, despite facing some stigma as a man trying to be healthier.



According to E! News, the host of 'The Late Late Show' got candid with Oprah Winfrey about his decision to embark on a health journey, at her WW 'Your Life in Focus' virtual event.

During the event hosted by Oprah, which also included Ciara and Jennifer Garner as guests, she showed a clip of James announcing his plan to begin focusing on his health.

Upon watching the video, the 'Cats' actor told Oprah, "Even just watching that video, it makes me feel quite emotional because I really have felt that every year. I really have had that feeling of like the definition of madness really isn't it to just keep doing the same thing over and over and over and expecting different results, which is never going to happen."

James shared that one of the things holding him back in his wellness journey was the stigma against men working on getting healthier.

He explained, "As a man, it's historically seen as [not] very sexy to say that you're on a diet, or it's not very manly somehow to want to make changes in your own health, because men drink beer, and we go out, and it doesn't matter what you look like, and all those things."

James shared that he has since changed his attitude and that his wife Julia has been enormously supportive. As per E! News, the talk show host's weight loss journey is already going well and he has already lost 16 pounds. (ANI)

