James Corden granted temporary restraining order against alleged stalker

Washington [US], September 10 (ANI): TV host and actor James Corden has been granted a temporary restraining order against a woman he alleged was trying to marry him and kept showing up on his doorstep.



According to court filings obtained by TMZ, the 'Late Late Show' host's legal team claimed in a temporary restraining order that the 30-year-old woman in question has been harassing him for months at his home with frustration that he's married.

In the filed declarations, Corden has claimed that the woman had been casing his Los Angeles home on numerous occasions, including a stretch of six days this summer in which he maintains she posted up outside his residence in her car and only skedaddled once police arrived.

He also claimed that the woman relayed to police that she and Corden had plans to head to Las Vegas in order to get married, pressing that Corden's wife had allegedly "stolen" him from her and should be "out of the picture."

The comedian further alleged the woman had even shown up at the set where he films his late-night show under the guise that she was there to marry him. Corden claims he's never met the woman and fears she poses an inherent threat to his wife and children.

As per Fox News, the temporary restraining order states that the woman is required to cease all attempts to contact Corden and must keep 100 yards away from him, his wife and their kids. (ANI)

