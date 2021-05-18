James Corden on voice acting: Can turn up in pyjamas and not worry about being in shape

Los Angeles, May 18 (IANS) Actor James Corden lends his voice to the titular character of the new live action-CGI animated film "Peter Rabbit 2", and he says an advantage of doing a voiceover role is one doesn't have to worry about being in shape.

"It feels very freeing and also you don't have to worry about that curry you ate at the weekend where you might have put on four pounds and it's showing on your face, it doesn't matter. You can turn up in your pyjamas and it's fine," he said, according to a report in contactmusic.com.