James Corden opens up on adapting a healthier lifestyle

Los Angeles, Feb 14 (IANS) American television show host and comedian James Corden says that he is working towards a healthier lifestyle.

According to eonline.com, James was speaking on chat show host Oprah Winfrey's virtual event - WW presents 'Your Life In Focus'.

James said, "As a man, it's historically seen as (not) very sexy to say that you're on a diet or it's not very manly somehow to want to make changes in your own health. Because men drink beer and we go out, and it doesn't matter what you look like, and all those things."