Jamie Dornan reflects on struggling with 'wrath of hatred' for his character in 'Fifty Shades' movies

People magazine obtained quotes of Jamie Dornan from his recent interview with British GQ where he spoke about the backlash surrounding the 'Fifty Shades' films.Jamie who stars as Christian Grey in the romantic drama said he "felt the wrath of hatred" once he was cast for the lead role in 'Fifty Shades of Grey'."There's nothing like Fifty Shades in terms of, it was based on books and we were staying very close to these books. These books were loved by fandom. Really loved, obsessively loved and despised by every critic. Real critics hated the books," Jamie said of the 2015 film.The 39-year-old actor continued, "You know that you're going to have these movies that are for the fans, that the fans are going to love, that are gonna make a ton of money. But you know that the critics will be just, you know, licking their lips and that's exactly what happened. And we knew that was going to happen so you're watching that play out and at times that's f--- difficult."For the unversed, before Jamie, Charlie Hunnam landed the role of Christian Grey, to which Jamie admitted to being "relieved.""[I thought] 'F--, that's great, what a nightmare for that guy. He's going to have all this scrutiny,'" Jamie said.After Hunnam dropped out, later, leading the way for Jamie to land the role; he said he immediately "felt the wrath of hatred."Despite the negative attention, Jamie said he didn't regret taking the role because it boosted more opportunities in his acting career."The thing is every move I have made in my career, post those films, I have only been able to do because of those films," he said.Jamie shared, "Because all of the stuff, like Belfast, Beyond Private or any like well-received more independent stuff I've done the last five or six years, they're only budgeting, they're only paying for those films to be made off my name because I'm in a franchise that made USD 1.4 billion. That's how that works. It's all part of it, it's given me so much, so of course, I don't regret it."Earlier in an interview, Jamie also shared that he doesn't stand by hate for the 'Fifty Shades' franchise."Look, put it this way: It's done no harm to my career to be part of a movie franchise that has made more than $1 billion. Every working actor would say the same thing. It's provided -- a lot. There's no shame in saying it's transformed my life and my family's life financially. I am very, very grateful for this and always will be," Jamie said at that time.The actor can be seen in the recently released semi-autobiographical film 'Belfast' which also co-stars Caitriona Balfe, Ciaran Hinds and Judi Dench.Directed by Kenneth Branagh, 'Belfast' chronicles the life of a working class family and their young son's childhood during the tumult of the late 1960s in the Northern Ireland capital. (ANI)