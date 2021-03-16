Jamie Dornan's father succumbs to Covid

Dublin, March 16 ( IANS) Irish actor Jamie Dornan's father, Jim Dornan, an obstetrician and gynecologist, died after suffering from Covid-19. He was 73.

The Northern Ireland Pancreatic Center (NIPANC), where Jim was the President, posted a moving tribute on Instagram.

"He was internationally renowned as a world-class obstetrician and gynaecologist. His relationship with NIPANC was founded on his own family's experience of this terrible cancer, with the tragic death of his first wife, Lorna, more than twenty years ago. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, Samina, Liesa, Jess and Jamie at this difficult time," they wrote on Instagram for Jim Dornan, who passed awy on Monday night.