Jamie Foxx reveals why he has never married

Washington [US], October 19 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx recently opened up about his idea of traditional marriage, revealing why he believes he will never marry.



The 53-year-old actor recently spoke to E! News where he said he wasn't "cookiecutter" while promoting his new book 'Act Like You Got Some Sense'.

"The 2.5 children, the wood paneling on the station wagon and the cottage, I didn't think that was for me," he said.

Jamie also credited his decision to never marry as strengthening his bond with his two daughters: 27-year-old Corrine Foxx, whom he had with ex-girlfriend Connie Kline, and 12-year-old Annalise Bishop, whom he shares with ex Kristin Grannis.

"Growing up, Corrine was like, 'well, people are married, and that's what they have, my friends. But then a lot of those marriages ended up not doing well as the kids got older," he said.

Jamie added, "Unfortunately, we saw the kids get fractures from their families. Us, we actually came together more. So I don't know what that is, I just know that it is different but it's a whole lot of love."

The 'Spider Man' actor also revealed that his family never had a conversation with him about getting married and that they just love their daddy keep moving.

Jamie was last in a relationship with actor Katie Holmes from 2013 to 2019. (ANI)

