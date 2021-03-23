Jamie Foxx to play Mike Tyson in TV series

"I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time," Tyson said in a statement Monday, as reported by USA Today.

Los Angeles, March 23 (IANS) American boxer-actor Mike Tyson has announced a TV mini-series based on his life. The 54-year-old former heavyweight champion said Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx will portray him on screen. Tyson and Foxx will produce the show along with filmmaker Martin Scorsese.

He also said that he is looking forward to creating a series that "not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains."

Recently, Hulu had announced a TV series, "Iron Mike", chronicling the "the wild, tragic and controversial life and career" of Tyson, without his involvement. It was slammed by Tyson, who accused Hulu of cultural misappropriation and failure to compensate him for the story.

"Hulu's announcement to do an unauthorised mini-series of the Tyson story without compensation, although unfortunate, isn't surprising. This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu's corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of the Tyson life story," Tyson had said in an Instagram post then.

--IANS

smg/vnc