Jamie Lee Curtis stuns in yellow dress at Golden Globes 2021

The 62-year-old star wore a yellow Alex Perry long-sleeved, floor-length dress which featured a plunging neckline.Sharing the picture featuring her dressed to the nines, Curtis captioned the Instagram post, "What a thrill to salute front line workers and a talented group of actresses AND call out my friend, Jodie Foster as the WINNER for Best Supporting Actress for her work in @themauritanian @goldenglobes. It takes a village to prepare me for public consumption @seanjameshair @jostrettell @jrossgirl @alexperryofficial @cathywaterman.""You slaying at the Golden Globes! Hand claps and finger snaps!!" said one user."JAMIE LEE CURTIS LOOKS SO GOOD MY GOD," wrote one individual."Jamie Lee Curtis is a total YES #GoldenGlobes," added one social media user.Meanwhile, the 78th Golden Globe Awards took place nearly two months later than normal, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema and television.This was the first bi-coastal ceremony, with Tina Fey co-hosting from the Rainbow Room in New York City, and Amy Poehler co-hosting from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.The nominees for Golden Globes were announced on February 3 and Jane Fonda and Norman Lear were announced as the recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award, respectively. (ANI)