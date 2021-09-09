Jamie Lever reminds Raveena Tandon of dad Johnny

Raveena is all set to appear as a special guest on the show this weekend where Jamie will be entertaining everyone a guest. Jamie is seen winning hearts with her hilarious antics together with Ali Asgar and Aditya Narayan.

Talking about Jamie on the 'Zee Comedy Show', Raveena said: "It was a 'mazedaar' (funny) act and I have to say that Jamie truly took over the stage. I know her since several years and she is a friend, but I need to mention something today. I've worked with Johnnyji in several movies with Govinda, so I know him well personally and whenever I see Jamie, I see his presence in front of me."

"However, I need to also add that Jamie on her own has created her own mark and identity. She has created her own brand now and as a woman, being able to match Johnny bhai's level, is a huge deal. I am really proud of you," the actress added.

'Zee Comedy Show' airs on Zee TV.

