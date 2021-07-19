Jamie Lynn shares cryptic post about 'peace' after being called out by sister Britney Spears

Jamie Lynn shared a cryptic message about "peace" after being slammed by the pop star.The 30-year-old star posed for some mirror selfies on Sunday and instead of reacting directly to the 'Stronger' singer's public message, Jamie Lynn preached peace in her first post following her sister's critique."May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit," Jamie Lynn wrote on Instagram alongside some shots of herself in a revealing red ensemble, reported People magazine.Jamie Lynn also shared the same snap on her Story with a swipe-up link that directs to the original post on her feed. However, the caption was changed later.Just a day before the post, her older sister shared a lengthy and searing message on Instagram aimed at Jamie Lynn, their father and the pop star's critics.Britney specifically slammed Jamie Lynn, writing, "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!"The star's lengthy social media post alludes to Jamie Lynn's tribute performance to her older sister. At the time, Jamie Lynn performed a medley of Britney's greatest hits at the Radio Disney Music Awards in 2017 alongside Kelsea Ballerini, Sofia Carson and Hailee Steinfeld.The singer's message was posted several days after a source confirmed to Us Weekly that the 'All That' alum preferred to support her big sister privately amid the ongoing legal battle."We don't see or hear about every little thing she does, but she is there for Britney as her sister, best friend and support system," the insider told Us Weekly at the time.The source added, "Jamie doesn't want to be involved in Britney's conservatorship battle since she feels that's between Britney and her father, [Jamie Spears], and feels like Britney is strong enough to win this fight."After Britney's emotional court testimony in June 2021, Jamie Lynn offered her support via Instagram Story a few days later."I think it's extremely clear that since the day I was born I've only loved and adored and supported my sister," Jamie Lynn said at the time.She added, "I mean, this is my freaking big sister before any of this bulls-t. I don't care if she wants to run away to the rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before. I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness."Amid the ongoing battle, Britney's request to hire her own lawyer in her conservatorship case following the resignation of her court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham was recently approved. (ANI)