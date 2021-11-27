'Jan E Man' is a surprise hit!

Director Chidambaram’s Jan E Man is turning out to be the surprise hit in Malayalam with more theatres added to the original list of release centers in its second week.
Not many had imagined that Jan E Man would bring in so many crowds after it was released on Nov 19, along with a few other star-studded movies. However, the movie has been gaining attention in a big way mainly through word-of-mouth publicity and thanks to good reviews.
Jan E Man has been directed by Chidambaram, with Lal, Basil Joseph, Arjun Ashokan, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi and Sidharth Menon in the lead roles. It’s a feel-good entertainer that is engaging from start to finish.