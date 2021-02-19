Jane Fonda to lend voice for Apple, Skydance's 'Luck'

Washington [US], February 19 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Jane Fonda will lend her voice for the upcoming animated film titled 'Luck'.

As per Variety, the forthcoming movie comes under the recently-announced content partnership between Apple and Skydance Animation.



Fonda is on board for a key role in 'Luck' that envisions colliding worlds of good and bad luck, and the unlucky girl who must intervene to save the day.

The veteran actor will voice the role of The Dragon, described as the "exuberant CEO of Good Luck and undisputed luckiest ancient being in all the land. The Dragon is elegant, stylish, and as persuasive as she is powerful. The only thing better than good luck is more good luck, so when bad luck starts to spin out of control, she must face her fears or risk losing good luck forever."

The upcoming film will be helmed by Peggy Holmes and written by Kiel Murray. Fonda is the first talent attachment to a Skydance Animation project since Emma Thompson departed a voice role in 'Luck' in 2019.

Thompson took issue with the David Ellison-run company's hire of John Lasseter, who had resigned from his post at Pixar following misconduct accusations. Insiders familiar with the project said Fonda has not replaced Thompson, but instead voices a new character, following a story overhaul from Lasseter, Holmes, and Murray.

Lasseter, Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and David Eisenmann are producing for Skydance Animation.

Fonda will receive the 2021 Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes this year, which will join her 2014 AFI life achievement prize on the mantle.

Fonda's film credits include 'Youth', 'Klute', 'Coming Home', 'The China Syndrome', 'Nine to Five', 'Rollover', 'On Golden Pond', 'The Morning After and The Dollmaker'. Most recently, she starred in 'Grace and Frankie', produced by Skydance Television. (ANI)

