Jane Seymour reveals her unusual hobbies

"I love scuba diving and snorkeling through coral reefs. I hated prawns growing up but loved to catch them. Now they're my favourite," said the 70-year-old actress, according to a reports in femalefirst.co.uk.

"I fly-fish enthusiastically, but not very well," Seymour said, adding that she also likes to watch fish in their natural habitat when she goes scuba diving.

Seymour talked about her varied hobbies in the "25 Things You Don't Know About Me" feature for the new issue of Us Weekly magazine, saying she is a committed painter and has long experimented with making her own clothes.

"Art has always been a passion. I love painting, sculpting and designing. I used to make my own clothes and wore vintage long before it was cool," she said.

"As a child, I loved ant farms, beehives and tadpoles. I loved science so much that I had my own microscope at seven. You know, my first boyfriend and I bonded over stamp collecting," recalled Seymour, who is still popularly recalled as Bond girl Solitaire in the 1973 film "Live And Let Die", which was the late Sir Roger Moore's debut as 007.

