'Jango': A Tamil film with a Turkish word for a title!

Talking to IANS, director Mano said, "The word 'Jango' in Turkish means to 'awaken'. My film has a connection with both the word Jango and the act of waking up."

Chennai, Nov 14 (IANS) The title of director Mano Karthikeyan's upcoming film 'Jango' which the filmmakers claim is India's first time loop-based science fiction film, actually comes from the Turkish language.

Ask the director what the concept of time loop is and he explains, "When a period of time -- it could be an hour, a day, a week or a month -- keeps repeating itself, then you call it a time loop. For instance, in my film, a doctor wakes up one Monday and gets caught in a time loop. How he comes out is what the film is all about."

The film, which is even difficult to conceptualise, was a challenge to shoot, says the director, who says that writing this script was very different and more challenging than writing other scripts.

"When you deal with a time loop film, the same situation will appear again and again and yet, you have to showcase them in a different and interesting manner each time so that the audience understands that this is a loop," says Mano.

Produced by C.V. Kumar, the film, which features actors Sathish and Mrinalini Ravi in the lead, has music by Ghibran and cinematography by Karthik K. Thillai.

