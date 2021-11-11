'Jango' director Mano Kartikeyan: Making India's first time-loop film was challenging

Interacting with Sify.com, Jango 's director Mano Kartikeyan said: "Making India's first time-loop film was challenging because firstly, I had the responsibility to make sure that audiences here understand the concept. Secondly, we had to shoot the scenes multiple times so the actors were confused. I've also Indianized the concept so that people here enjoy it".

The director also added that his producer CV Kumar provided him with a good budget and ensured that the film comes out well.

Ghibran has composed the music for the film and almost all the songs have become big hits. Mrinalini Ravi, the Tik Tok fame girl plays the female lead in Jango. "A few people criticized my recent release, MGR Magan, saying it doesn't have logic while others liked it for the fun elements. Those who seek logic can watch Jango as my director has penned and executed that way. I'm also excited with the feedback of the audiences for Enemy".

Jango is all set to release on November 19.