Janhvi Kapoor name pops up for SSMB28

The only time she evinced interest to act in a Telugu film was when Puri Jagannadh offered her female lead opposite Vijay Deverakonda. However, she declined to take it up due to a clash of dates with other films.

Every time a big film is announced in Tollywood, one name pops up. That is Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor’s. For the past couple of years, Telugu filmmakers have been trying to rope in her, but she is turning down the offers.

Janhvi Kapoor who has earned the glamour girl image in Bollywood is one of the most popular actresses among the current generation of female stars. She has a huge fan following on social media.

Suddenly, her name once again popped up as Trivikram is looking at various names for the female lead in his next film with Mahesh Babu (#SSMB28). As we have reported earlier, Pooja Hegde is the top contender for this film. But a section of media is speculating that Janhvi Kapoor is also being considered for this project.

We have to see whether she would agree to this film at least now.

