Janhvi Kapoor recreates viral 'Bigg Boss' meme

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Dhadak' actor posted a video in which she recreated the verbal spat that happened between Pooja Mishra and Shonali Nagrani on 'Bigg Boss 5'.In the video, Janhvi, dressed in a blue top and a pair of white shorts, went full forth with exaggerated expressions and body language to mimic the viral funny episode.She added the caption, "Do you guys think I need help.""YES," Arjun Kapoor commented."I'm praying for u," Shanaya Kapoor added.Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has recently wrapped the shooting for her upcoming film 'Milli'. This is the first time ever that she has collaborated with her father Boney Kapoor.Her other upcoming projects include Aanand L Rai's 'Good Luck Jerry', the shoot for which she wrapped up in March.Apart from that, she will be seen in 'Dostana 2' and is reportedly a part of Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht', alongside bigwigs like Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and more. (ANI)