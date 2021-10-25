Jani becomes the most-wanted choreographer in the South!

Though Prabhu Deva was credited for the stunning dance moves of Rowdy Baby, many signature steps in the song were the brainchild of Jani.
Later, the young choreographer earned a name for himself in the viral Butta Bomma track featuring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. Now, Jani is the most-wanted choreographer in the South.
He is choreographing for Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Beast, Suriya's new film Etharkkum Thunindhavan with Pandiraj, Ram Charan's upcoming film with director Shankar, Dhanush's new film Thiruchitrambalam, and he even choreographed the hit track Chellama from Sivakarthikeyan's recent blockbuster Doctor.
Most of the directors and heroes want Jani to choreograph at least one number in their films after his recent works have become huge hits.