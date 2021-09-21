Jani: Dhanush is a global star

Though Prabhu Deva was credited for Rowdy Baby, half of the moves in the song were choreographed by Jani, and hence, the choreographer was used for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and he is also the main choreographer for Thalapathy Vijay's Beast.

Now, Jani is choreographing for Dhanush's upcoming film Thiruchitrambalam. Joining hands with Dhanush again, Jani said that the actor is a global star. The choreographer also added that Anirudh has composed a crazy song for the film and he has choreographed graceful moves to the track