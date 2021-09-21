Jani: Dhanush is a global star

Though Prabhu Deva was credited for Rowdy Baby, half of the moves in the song were choreographed by Jani, and hence, the choreographer was used for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and he is also the main choreographer for Thalapathy Vijay's Beast.
Now, Jani is choreographing for Dhanush's upcoming film Thiruchitrambalam. Joining hands with Dhanush again, Jani said that the actor is a global star. The choreographer also added that Anirudh has composed a crazy song for the film and he has choreographed graceful moves to the track
Posting a pic with Dhanush, Jani posted: "Blessed to team up with Global star @dhanushkraja Sir for #Thiruchitrambalam #D44. Get ready to witness his graceful moves to the crazy song composed by @anirudhofficial sir in theatres. Thank you #MithranJawahar & @sunpictures for the opportunity. @MenenNithya".
Produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Mithran Jawahar, Raashi Khanna, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prakash Raj, and Bharathiraja are playing pivotal characters in Thiruchitrambalam.