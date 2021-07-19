Jani Master:The hottest choreographer in South

Jani is the most sought-after choreographer, right now in Tamil and Telugu. Though Prabhu Deva was credited for Rowdy Baby, so many moves in the song were also choreographed by Jani.

Later, Jani's choreography in Butta Bomma song and so many other films have grabbed everyone's attention. Now, Jani is choreographing all the songs in Thalapathy Vijay's Beast. Interestingly, he is the main choreographer in director Shankar's upcoming film with Ram Charan.