Jani Master:The hottest choreographer in South

Jani is the most sought-after choreographer, right now in Tamil and Telugu. Though Prabhu Deva was credited for Rowdy Baby, so many moves in the song were also choreographed by Jani.
Later, Jani's choreography in Butta Bomma song and so many other films have grabbed everyone's attention. Now, Jani is choreographing all the songs in Thalapathy Vijay's Beast. Interestingly, he is the main choreographer in director Shankar's upcoming film with Ram Charan.
Jani says that he used to be a stage performer for Muqabula song and also a backup dancer among more than five hundred people in Shankar's Boys.
Walking down the memory lane, Jani tweeted: "Being a stage performer to #Muqabula song to Backup dancer among 500+ people in #Boys, I've admired @shankarshanmugh Sir a lot. Now, being the main choreographer to his film with my fvt. Hero, person #RamCharan Sir #RC15 feels unbelievable. Thank you for believing in me Sir. I'm always grateful to @AlwaysRamCharan Sir, #DilRaju garu for giving the constant support & best opportunities"