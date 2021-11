Japan closes borders for overseas travellers amid Omicron scare

Tokyo, Nov 29 (IANS) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday that the government will ban the entry of all foreign nationals in principle from Tuesday amid concerns over the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Kishida told local media that the decision was made to avoid the worst-case scenario, adding that "It is a temporary measure until information about the Omicron variant becomes clear," Xinhua news agency reported.