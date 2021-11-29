  1. Sify.com
  4. Japan closes borders for overseas travellers amid Omicron scare

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, Nov 29th, 2021, 13:01:19hrs
Tokyo, Nov 29 (IANS) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday that the government will ban the entry of all foreign nationals in principle from Tuesday amid concerns over the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Kishida told local media that the decision was made to avoid the worst-case scenario, adding that "It is a temporary measure until information about the Omicron variant becomes clear," Xinhua news agency reported.

Japan has already suspended the exemption for people who have recently been to any of nine African countries including Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

--IANS

int/sks/skp/

