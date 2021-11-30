Japan confirms first case of Omicron

Tokyo, Nov 30 (IANS) The country has detected the first case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, the Japanese government said on Tuesday.

The infected person is a man in his 30s arriving from Namibia, who tested positive for Covid at Narita airport near Tokyo upon his arrival on Sunday.

On Monday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the government will in principle ban the entry of all foreign nationals as he pledged to act quickly on concerns over the new Omicron variant, Xinhua news agency reported.