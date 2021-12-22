Jared Bush opens up on learnings from 'Encanto' ahead of OTT release

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) For Jared Bush, the director of 'Encanto', the film has been replete with learnings that he acquired along its journey as it taught him how music can help tell a story.

He also admitted to the pressure before the film's OTT release.

Jared said, "There's a lot of pressure on us to honour that legacy and do a great job. We are hopeful that the movie will resonate with audiences the way the movies that we grew up with resonated with us."