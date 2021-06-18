Jared Leto adds 'Kudukku' song in his video!

Oscar award-winning American actor Jared Leto shared some cute pictures and videos from his life and added a Malayalam song as the background music!
Actor and director Vineeth Sreenivasan has shared the video saying “Unbelievable!”
The Kudukku song is a hit number from the Nivin Pauly – Nayanthara movie Love Action Drama. The movie, directed by Dhyan Sreenivasan, has music by Shaan Rahman. Vineeth Sreenivasan is the singer.
Jared Leto’s performance in Dallas Buyers Club (2013) won him an Academy award, besides a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award.
Here is the video: https://fb.watch/6bRMchrNvB/