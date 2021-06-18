Jared Leto adds 'Kudukku' song in his video!

Oscar award-winning American actor Jared Leto shared some cute pictures and videos from his life and added a Malayalam song as the background music!

Actor and director Vineeth Sreenivasan has shared the video saying “Unbelievable!”

The Kudukku song is a hit number from the Nivin Pauly – Nayanthara movie Love Action Drama. The movie, directed by Dhyan Sreenivasan, has music by Shaan Rahman. Vineeth Sreenivasan is the singer.