Jared Leto and Darren Aronofsky to re-team for adaptation of 'Adrift'

Washington [US], January 29 (ANI): Twenty years after helping launch each other's film careers with 'Requiem for a Dream', Hollywood stars Jared Leto and Darren Aronofsky, are all set to re-team on a new project, which will be an adaptation of the supernatural horror short story 'Adrift'.



According to Deadline, one of 2021's first big packages is coming together as Leto has attached himself to star in 'Adrift', with Aronofsky on board to direct. Jason Blum will produce the film through his Blumhouse Productions along with Leto and Emma Ludbrook via Leto's production company Paradox, as will Carla Hacken.

The film will be based on a short story by Koji Suzuki, who also wrote 'The Ring'. Aronofsky and Luke Dawson will pen down the script. Leto had identified the project and he and Ludbrook pursued the rights of the story for ten years before bringing it to Blum and Aronofsky.

The story is set in the dead calm of the open sea, where a fishing boat discovers an abandoned yacht with a strange distress call. A deckhand agrees to take lone control of it while it's towed into port, but soon he discovers why the rest of his more experienced crew members call it a "Ghost Ship."

As per Deadline, while the project is expected to land, it will not be Aronofsky's next film as he is set to direct A24's 'The Whale' with Brendan Fraser in March. Leto himself currently is working on 'The Little Things' for Warner Bros., starring opposite Denzel Washington and Rami Malek. (ANI)

