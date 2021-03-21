Jared Leto feels 'Joker' much more evolved in 'Zack Snyder's Justice League'

Los Angeles, March 21 (IANS) Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto, who plays the role of Joker--the character from DC Comics-- in the DC cinematic universe, feels his character was "more evolved" in the recently released film, 'Zack Snyder's Justice League'.

The 49-year-old actor reprised the role of the iconic villaina"from the Batman comics-- for the four-hour long version of 'Justice League' by filmmaker Zack Snyder and feels Joker evolved from the time Leto played the role for the first time in David Ayer's Suicide Squad, in 2016, including Joker's looks.