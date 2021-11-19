Jared Leto's took six hours for 'House Of Gucci' look

Speaking about the iconic transformation, Leto said: "I spent the six hours every day filled with excitement and gratitude, and I really used it as an opportunity to work on the inner life of the character. To, you know as I said before, if you have a mask it's meaningless if you don't have an inner life. And that's the most important thing."

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Hollywood star Jared Leto, who is gearing up for the release of his movie ‘House of Gucci, took six hours to transform into his character of Paolo Gucci.

He added: "You know, you could certainly play the role without the kind of physical aspects, external. But you need to have the internal in check, and I used that time as wisely as I could."

The actor knew he had an opportunity here.

"And I certainly wasn't going to you know, I was going to do my best to make sure I didn't let anybody down. And so I used that time focussing, and Paolo was pretty verbose, and you know, there was quite a bit of improvisation."

The actor also added how one of his own co-stars Al Pacino gave him the cold shoulder on their first day on set together, not realising the moustachioed bald man was his onscreen son.

Based on the book 'The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed' by Sara Gay Forden, the film follows the ambitious Patrizia Reggiani as she romances Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) and marries her way into the dynastic Italian luxury label.

'House of Gucci' is slated to release on November 26.

