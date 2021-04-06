Jasleen Royal, Yashraj Mukhate recreate 'Rangeela' title song

Jasleen and Yashraj have composed a short, acapella cover of the song, "Ho ja rangeela re". In a video posted by Jasleen on her Instagram account, she sings the song while Yashraj gives the beats.

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Singer Jasleen Royal along with social media sensation composer Yashraj Mukhate have recreated AR Rahman's popular title track of the 1995 superhit "Rangeela", which was originally sung by Asha Bhosle and Aditya Narayan, and filmed on Urmila Matondkar in the film.

Jasleen, who has sung tracks such as "Din shagna da" and "Jaha tu chala" among others, said Rahman has been everyone's inspiration from a long time.

She tells IANS: "There's an AR Rahman song for every phase of my life. His music inspired me to become a composer, It was him who helped me realise the power of music. So when Yashraj Mukhate and I decided to collaborate, it had be on a Rahman song. Yashraj is creating content which is being loved by all age groups, from a 15 year old to a 60 year old. He is super talented and enthusiastic and I loved jamming with him."

