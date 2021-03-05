Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni to feature in music video

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Bigg Boss 14 housemates Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, who are a couple in real life too, will soon be seen in a music video titled Tera Suit.

The actress shared the news on Instagram with a picture of the video.

"And the surprise is #TeraSuit by @tonykakkar ft. @alygoni & @jasminbhasin2806 Out on 8th March. Producer : @anshul300 Label : @desimusicfactory Music & Lyrics: @tonykakkar Directors : @gurdas13 @parthgurdasmedia @gurdasmediaworks Video Supervisor: @raghav.sharma.14661," she wrote.