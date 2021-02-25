Jasmin Bhasin celebrates Aly Goni's birthday in Kashmir

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Actors Jasmin Bhasin took to Instagram on Thursday to share a special birthday wish for her beau Aly Goni. The two have jetted off to Kashmir, to celebrate his birthday with his family.

"Happy birthday my hero. This smile on my face in the picture is because of you and you always kept this smile on ,since I met you. Looking at your eyes everyday, you remind me of everything that makes me smile, you have changed my life ever since you came into my life, love you with all my heart my best friend and my love (sic)," posted Jasmin along with a picture with Aly from the celebrations.