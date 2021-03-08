Jasmin Bhasin: Collaborating with Aly is special

"Anything I collaborate with Aly, it is very special. After 'Bigg Boss', I have been in an extremely positive and happy phase. I wanted to reflect that happiness on screen. Our fans have already given us immense love and now we want to give back to them through this music video. It is a party song; it's happy, colourful and exciting. I have a feeling people will play the song during very often during Holi," Jasmin tells IANS.

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) "Bigg Boss 14" couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni co-star in the music video of the new song, "Tera Suit". This is Jasmin's first music video, and that too with Aly, and the actress says it was indeed a special experience.

The song has been composed and sung by Tony Kakkar, and Jasmin is all praise for him.

"Shooting with Tony was also great fun, as Aly and I are funny and positive in nature, so all together it was great fun. With Aly, this was the first time we have worked together. I used to wonder earlier what kind of co-star Aly would be but after working with him I can clearly say he is amazing, (a co-star) cannot get better than him," she says.

"After reality shows, this is our first collaboration and Jasmin's first music video with me. I am very happy. I have always loved Tony bhai's songs and 'Tera Suit' is a party anthem. Our fans wanted to see us together post 'Bigg Boss', and we just hope they love the song."

