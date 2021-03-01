  1. Sify.com
  4. Jason Bateman shot for Golden Globes at Jennifer Aniston's house

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, Mar 1st, 2021, 20:30:05hrs
Los Angeles, March 1 (IANS) Actress Jennifer Aniston has revealed that her friend Jason Bateman shot for his virtual Golden Globes appearance from her home. Jennifer shared the news on Instagram story on Monday.

Posting a picture on her social media account, she wrote, "Bateman came over and brought the @goldenglobes with him," Aniston posted to her story, which featured the 52-year-old Bateman sitting with daughters Francesca, 14, and Maple, 9.

"Dad and I made a lil cameo," Aniston also quipped.

Bateman, who was nominated for Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama, for his role as Martin "Marty" Byrde on "Ozark", was seen sitting behind a laptop.

--IANS

ym/vnc

