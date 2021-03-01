Jason Bateman shot for Golden Globes at Jennifer Aniston's house

Los Angeles, March 1 (IANS) Actress Jennifer Aniston has revealed that her friend Jason Bateman shot for his virtual Golden Globes appearance from her home. Jennifer shared the news on Instagram story on Monday.

Posting a picture on her social media account, she wrote, "Bateman came over and brought the @goldenglobes with him," Aniston posted to her story, which featured the 52-year-old Bateman sitting with daughters Francesca, 14, and Maple, 9.